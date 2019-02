ESPN has put together an inspiring and moving package on Rob Mendez, a 36-year-old football coach in California who was born without arms and legs. The 15-minute feature is incredibly well done, and is complemented by a stirring longform piece by Wayne Drehs.

Mendez’s resilience and resolve come through in droves and the positive impact he has on those who encounter him is clearly evident.

It’s great to see such an incredible story executed so professionally. Cannot recommend it enough.