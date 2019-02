TMZ has learned Seth Curry and Callie Rivers are engaged. Curry proposed to Rivers, daughter of Clippers coach Doc Rivers, Thursday (Valentine’s Day) at Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Charlotte.

2.14.19 was a DAY.

so thankful & blessed & loved & happy & positive & complete 💕💕 — Callie Rivers (@CallieRivers25) February 15, 2019

They were rumored as dating as far back as 2017, but before this engagement report there had never been a photo on social media of the couple — a rarity these days!

Of course, congratulations to the basketball families!