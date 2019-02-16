Stephen Curry Got Rowdy With a Bunch of Speedo-Wearing Bros in the Davidson Student Section

Stephen Curry returned to his college campus last night to watch Davidson play Saint Joseph’s. And he had a good time. The whole town knows he had a good time.

Curry, who led the Wildcats to the Elite Eight in 2008, spearheaded a spirited rendition of Sweet Caroline during the game and climbed into the student section after the final buzzer to celebrate victory with some scantily-clad basketball enthusiasts.

After Davidson’s win tonight Stephen Curry jumped into the student section and posed for pictures with the Davidson swim team – which was wearing only Speedos! The crowd love it chanting “MVP, MVP, MVP.” ⁦⁩ ⁦@AP_Sports⁩ pic.twitter.com/qszSAxDYNN — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) February 16, 2019

You know, classic 10-year reunion stuff that you wake up the next morning and break down with your friends in the dining hall. Stuff you wonder if you’re too old for on the flight home.

Also in attendance? Baseball’s Frank Viola.

What a night.