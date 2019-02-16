VIDEO: Did Hamidou Diallo Just Bring Back the Dunk Contest?

By all accounts, the NBA Slam Dunk contest has been boring to watch over the last few years. But, that might’ve changed tonight, thanks to Oklahoma City Thunder’s Hamidou Diallo.

HD brought the house down with his second dunk when he not only jumped over Shaq, but finished with the Vince Carter elbow dunk!

Hamidou Diallo dunk over Shaq +elbow in the rim pic.twitter.com/42cZ2eg3hf — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 17, 2019

“SUPERMAN IS IN THE BUILDING!” Got to love the swag too!

Diallo went onto win the contest, and deservedly so. Which leads me to my next question…did he just bring the dunk contest back?

Who wouldn’t want to see Diallo go at it against Zion Williamson next year in Chicago?!