NBA Skills Challenge: Preview, How to Watch Online, Live Stream 

Welcome to All-Star Weekend! The best and brightest in the NBA are in Charlotte for what promises to be a very fun three nights of basketball, and All-Star Saturday Night is considered by many the best of all three nights. This year should be no different, starting with the Skills Challenge. The full list of participants for the Skills Challenge is below, and it’s a good one.

How to Watch NBA Skills Challenge Online

Live Stream : fuboTV ( watch for free )

Date : Saturday, Feb. 16

Time : 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel : TNT

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC

This is without a doubt the most fun of all the events on Saturday night, where world-class basketball players with years of experience are asked to do the same drills they did as children. It’s especially fun to watch the seven-footers show off their ability to not only run through the course but also do things with a basketball in their hands, which doesn’t seem possible for any regular person watching.

This year’s field of contestants is a strong one: Luka Doncic from the Mavericks, Trae Young of the Hawks, De’Aaron Fox from the Kings, Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, Celtics star Jayson Tatum, Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, and Magic big man Nikola Vucevic. Defending champion Spencer Dinwiddie is unable to participate due to an injury, so we’ll see a brand new winner on Saturday night. If Kyle Kuzma can back up his MVP performance in the Rising Stars Game, he’ll have stolen this weekend’s spotlight before the events are even halfway over.

