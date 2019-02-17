AAF QB Philip Nelson's No-Look Pass Will Make Patrick Mahomes Jealous

Patrick Mahomes has some film to study. He needs to take a look at the work of San Diego Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson.

Mahomes has the no-look pass. He’s got the left-handed pass. He can throw the ball out of the stadium, as noted by Bill Belichick. But he’s never done what Nelson has done. During an AAF game between the Fleet and the Atlanta Legends, Nelson changed the game. He threw a granny-style, no-look pass for a completion.

This NBA All Star game is awesome pic.twitter.com/kNCt3lzNJU — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) February 18, 2019

After that throw, the ball is Mahomes’ court to do something more ridiculous on a football field.