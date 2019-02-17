NFL USA Today Sports

AAF QB Philip Nelson's No-Look Pass Will Make Patrick Mahomes Jealous

AAF QB Philip Nelson's No-Look Pass Will Make Patrick Mahomes Jealous

NFL

AAF QB Philip Nelson's No-Look Pass Will Make Patrick Mahomes Jealous

By 2 hours ago

By: |

Patrick Mahomes has some film to study. He needs to take a look at the work of San Diego Fleet quarterback Philip Nelson.

Mahomes has the no-look pass. He’s got the left-handed pass. He can throw the ball out of the stadium, as noted by Bill Belichick. But he’s never done what Nelson has done. During an AAF game between the Fleet and the Atlanta Legends, Nelson changed the game. He threw a granny-style, no-look pass for a completion.

After that throw, the ball is Mahomes’ court to do something more ridiculous on a football field.

, , , NFL

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More NFL
Home