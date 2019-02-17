Bryce Harper Phillies Talks Are 'Intensifying'

The MLB free agency of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado has continued inexorably for 3.5 months, but at least with the former we may be on the verge of a breakthrough. There’ve been some louder murmurs than normal pointing to the Philadelphia Phillies today:

Harper talks with Phillies appear to be intensifying, but no word anything’s done and to this point it seems other interested teams haven’t been told they are out. That includes Padres, Nats, Giants, Chisox, multiple mystery teams. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 17, 2019

Yes, that’s hedged, but it’s directionally hedged. And then there’s this:

Heard this as well. Members of sales staff asked to come. Was supposed to be an off day. No longer. #Harperlent https://t.co/vEpOFOcrtp — Kyle Scott (@CrossingBroad) February 17, 2019

Once Harper does sign, it will be fascinating to see how much money he signs for. On one hand, at 26 years old he would seem to be entering his physical prime. On the other, his fielding has been suspect, he’s only had 100 RBIs once in his career, and he’s missed significant time due to injury in two of the last five seasons.

Harper reportedly turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Nationals. We shall see where he lands, and for how much.