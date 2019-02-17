Bryce Harper Phillies Talks Are 'Intensifying'

The MLB free agency of Bryce Harper and Manny Machado has continued inexorably for 3.5 months, but at least with the former we may be on the verge of a breakthrough. There’ve been some louder murmurs than normal pointing to the Philadelphia Phillies today:
Yes, that’s hedged, but it’s directionally hedged. And then there’s this:
Once Harper does sign, it will be fascinating to see how much money he signs for. On one hand, at 26 years old he would seem to be entering his physical prime. On the other, his fielding has been suspect, he’s only had 100 RBIs once in his career, and he’s missed significant time due to injury in two of the last five seasons.
Harper reportedly turned down a 10-year, $300 million offer from the Nationals. We shall see where he lands, and for how much.
