USA Today Sports

Video: Massive 21-Car Crash Occurs During Daytona 500

Video: Massive 21-Car Crash Occurs During Daytona 500

NASCAR

Video: Massive 21-Car Crash Occurs During Daytona 500

By 27 minutes ago

By: |

During the 61st running of the Daytona 500, a scary crash took place involving several of the racers:

Most importantly, there are not currently any reports of any injuries.

, NASCAR

More Leads

From The Web

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus

Latest Leads

More Big Lead
Home