Chyna Leads Way as Part of DX Heading into WWE Hall of Fame

The WWE made its first Hall of Fame announcement on Monday via ESPN.com and Chyna will lead the way as part of a six-Superstar contingent of the legendary DX.

“If you mention DX, depending on your age group and time, I think the unique thing about DX is for a lot of people they see DX and they go, ‘It’s Shawn, Hunter, and Chyna,’ Paul Levesque, Triple H, said. “To an even bigger group, during the prime Attitude Era when everything was the hottest, it was the group of the five of us. It was Dog, Billy, me, Kid and Chyna.”

Chyna’s induction is overdue and while she deserves to go in on her own, Triple H spoke highly of the late Superstar in announcing she will go in with him, X-Pac, Shawn Michaels, Billy Gunn and the Road Dogg.

“Look, people believe what they want to believe. When I said a few years ago on the Austin podcast, or show, or whatever you want to call it, there’s complexities around it,” Levesque said. “But absolutely, definitely deserves to be in there. It’d be tough to pick a female that was more impactful on the business. She did something that was completely so out of left field that it wasn’t even being considered when we first brought it up for her to come in. It wasn’t even a consideration … it wasn’t an easy thing, and against all odds she did all of that. She earned everybody’s trust. She won over the fans. She won over the boys. She did all of it.

“From that standpoint, absolutely 100 percent deserves to be in the Hall of Fame, and should probably be more than once — as a group, but individually as well. There’s more complexity to that than meets the eye, but here we are. I’m just happy that it’s here. I’m happy for her family, the people that she was close to, that hopefully this is super-meaningful to them. I know it would be to her. It’s a great thing — very deserving.”

DX was one of the most controversial and stirring factions in wrestling history. It toed every line and crossed most of them.

Chyna and Triple H were a couple out of the ring. They eventually broke off and Levesque married Stephanie McMahon, daughter of WWE honcho Vince McMahon.

Her life spiraled after leaving WWE and she went into reality television and adult entertainment. Chyna suffered a sad and tragic death in 2016.