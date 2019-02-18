The Cubs Aren't Mad About the PECOTA Predictions, They're Actually Laughing About It

PECOTA, Baseball Prospectus’ projection arm, initially forecast an 82-80 season for the Chicago Cubs. This was then changed to 80-82, good for last place in the NL Central. The Cubs have shown how little they care about the projections. And how little stock they put in them.

Anthony Rizzo, when asked about PECOTA picking the Cubs last in the NL Central: "And Bryce Harper is coming to the Cubs, right?" — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) February 18, 2019

Joe Maddon’s response to PECOTA projections that predict #Cubs will finish last in NL Central with 80-82 record: “Who knows why or how they arrive at that stuff? It really means nothing. You got to go out and play the game. You got to compete. I have zero interest in (that).” — Patrick Mooney (@PJ_Mooney) February 14, 2019

Kyle Schwarber went as far as to say don’t bet on it.

‘‘That’s cool. They want to be different, right?” he said. “I guess they want to get some publicity. I think we all know what we have in this clubhouse.” ““It might happen, but I’m betting it won’t happen. I don’t think we’ll do that, so next question.”

What’s the best way to show that you don’t care? Clearly, turning the perceived slight into bulletin board material.

On lower left corner of Cubs workout schedule: pic.twitter.com/oOJfhKyo0q — Mark Gonzales (@MDGonzales) February 18, 2019

See. They aren’t mad, they’re actually laughing.

Chicago has outperformed the projections for four consecutive years. They have the talent to put together a 95-win season. Or better. So buying into the disrespect is fun. It will be less fun if they stumble out of the game and are floundering near .500 in August.

The thought of having some nerds at PECOTA have the last laugh won’t sit well with proud, muscle-bound athletes. It never does.