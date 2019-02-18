Manny Machado Rumors: Padres Go All-In On All-Star

Manny Machado is still a free agent as spring training kicks off but a lot of rumors are swirling that the four-time All-Star is getting closer and closer to a deal.

In 2018, the 26-year-old infielder hit .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs while posting a .905 OPS and racking up a 6.2 fWAR. He has also posted a 30.2 fWAR over the course of his seven-year career. He’s a phenomenal player in the prime of his career and almost certainly the best player available this offseason. Yet somehow, he’s still on the market.

Here are the latest rumors surrounding Machado’s free agency and what could happen next.

The San Diego Padres have reportedly made a huge offer for Machado which is not expected to be topped. Bob Nightengale is reporting the team’s offer is as high as $280 million over eight years.

With that noted, Padres general manager A.J. Preller met with Machado in Miami last week.

While the Padres are considered the frontrunners by many at this point, Ken Rosenthal is reporting the Chicago White Sox are also still a factor.

Jon Heyman is also now reporting that Machado is expected to take the highest offer given to him regardless of location. That would seem to point towards the Padres, but other teams will almost surely have a chance to match it.

While the Padres and White Sox are leading for him, there are other teams in the mix for Machado. The New York Yankees reportedly keep checking in with Machado’s group. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies believe they will land either Machado or Bryce Harper:

One thing worth noting is that three teams — the Phillies, White Sox and Padres — have offered deals to both Machado and Harper. And at least one of those teams is going to miss out on both guys.

We’ll keep you updated on the latest developments as they happen.