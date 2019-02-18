PGA Tour Players Can Now Wear Shorts During Practice Rounds and Pro-Am Events

The PGA Tour has finally heard enough complaints about slow play pants during practice rounds and pro-am events held prior to tournaments. Like the European Tour, they have enacted a new rule that starts immediately and gives professional golfers the ability to show off their pasty calves.

One player walked in, saw this, turned around and went back to his room to change. — Dave Shedloski (@DaveShedloski) February 18, 2019

Of course, the pros will still have to wear pants during tournament rounds, which should never change.

A lot of golf is played during the hottest portion of the year and in some of the hotter climates of the country, however, the thing that sets professional golfers apart from the rest of us – other than their ability to make money hitting a golf ball around a course – is that they always look sharp. Most of us grow up dreaming of being able to do the things they do on the course and look as professional as they do while doing it.

This is a welcomed change for practice rounds and pro-am events for sure, but let’s keep it to just those days.

Maybe now we could address the issue of slow play?