Roundup: Jussie Smollett a Suspect in Investigation, NFL Franchise Tag Candidates, Insider Trading Laws for Sports Betting

Daisy Lowe … Insider trading laws coming to sports betting? … Steph Curry and Under Armour gave back during All-Star weekend … More and more churches want armed security … “NYPD investigating commander accused of telling officers to shoot 50 Cent” … Two Ecuadorian bankers detained in Florida … Mayor De Blasio not happy that Amazon bailed on NYC … Look for the new tax rules on deductions to be a major issue in sports and otherwise between now and April … Thousands of criminals in England and Wales to be forced to wear GPS tracking bracelets … Don Cheadle did a good job hosting SNL … Inmate uses car theft skills to save one-year-old locked in SUV … “Google backtracks on Chrome modifications that would have crippled ad blockers” …

Chicago police are investigating whether Jussie Smollett paid two men with ‘Empire’ ties to stage his assault [Sun-Times]

More homeless people die of cold weather in Los Angeles than New York City [LA Times]

Looking at which NFL players might get hit with the franchise tag [PFT]

23 most unforgettable last lines in fiction [Washington Post]

Connor Orr looks back at Bill Belichick’s firing from the Cleveland Browns [SI.com]

Kids in America who watch Peppa Pig start developing a slight British accent [Mental Floss]

Young NBA players who are on the verge of being All-Stars [Bleacher Report]

“The failing health of Lake Erie, the world’s 11th largest lake, is at the heart of one of the most unusual questions to appear on an American ballot: Should a body of water be given rights normally associated with those granted to a person?” [NY Times]

NBA All-Stars celebrate MJ’s 56th birthday

Ty Law on Magic Johnson mentoring him in his trampoline facility business

Ice fishing truck goes through the ice