Sean McVay and Girlfriend Veronika Khomyn Unwinding By the Beach

Sean McVay and the Rams had a tough Super Bowl loss to the Patriots, but by the looks of it his February is picking up. His girlfriend, Veronika Khomyn, posted two photos in the last week from what TMZ says appears to be Hawaii (where they also vacationed last year). There’s not much of an offseason for NFL head coaches, as the Combine and Draft beckon and from there training camp’s not far away, but McVay and Khomyn would seem to be making the most of it.

Flip the page for more photos Khomyn has shared in the past: