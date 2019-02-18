Steve Spurrier, Who Is Loving the AAF, Trolls Tennessee Fans

One of the many reasons that the AAF is a very strange league is the concentration of star power among the coaches. Many are far more famous than the players suiting up and playing. That’s definitely the case in Orlando, where Steve Spurrier pilots the Apollos.

The franchise moved to 2-0 by outscoring the San Antonio Commanders, 37-29, on Sunday. Afterward, the triumphant ol’ ball coach found a way to both compliment the opposing crowd and take a shot at longtime rival Tennessee.

What a game. What a win. Steve Spurrier caught up with @JohnSchriffen after a big win for the @aafAPOLLOS. pic.twitter.com/9SZdDjzux3 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 18, 2019

Oh wow. That’s a zinger. One has to figure the ability to deliver one-liners like this is part of the reason he was lured back to the sidelines.

The Commanders’ attendance was impressive, with over 29,176 fans piling in to see this off-brand type of football. That’s still a far cry from the 109,000-plus piling into the Volunteers’ homefield on the third Saturday in September.

There’s something so special about getting the full Spurrier experience again. So many thought these days were gone for good.