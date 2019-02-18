VIDEO: Trevor Lawrence Getting Chippy in an Intramural Basketball Game

Sure Trevor was a little rough, but you don’t set a screen on T-Law. You just don’t. pic.twitter.com/CBMeQvE8VN — NATIONAL CHAMPIONS (@BarstoolClemson) February 19, 2019

Trevor Lawrence was playing in an intramural basketball game and got chippy with an opponent, ultimately shoving him to the ground. While we can’t really see the context of if there were any issues between these two competitors before the video runs, it’s insane to think anyone at Clemson would do anything physical in a basketball game to the man with a golden arm.

There’s gonna be a lot of handwringing over what Lawrence is doing playing in a basketball game in the first place, but I still can’t get over anyone at that school doing anything to ruffle his feathers.