Top 10 MLB Free Agents Still Available

Major League Baseball has had a pretty ridiculous offseason. Spring training has already begun and yet there are still a ton of top-tier free agents available.

With that in mind here’s a look at the top 10 free agents available as spring training is in full swing.

1. Manny Machado

Manny Machado is still available. After hitting .297 with 37 home runs and 107 RBIs in 2018 with a .905 OPS and a 6.2 fWAR split between the Orioles and Dodgers, Machado is still out there. He’s a four-time All-Star, a two-time Gold Glove winner and has a career fWAR of 30.2 in seven seasons.

Given his positional versatility on the left side of the infield and the fact that the 26-year-old’s value likely won’t decline as quickly as he transitions to third base, he lands here at the top of the list.

The Phillies, White Sox and Padres are all in the mix to sign Machado, but he likely won’t get the kind of deal he was looking for this offseason.