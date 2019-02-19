Lyon vs Barcelona: Match Preview and Live Stream

The Champions League Round of 16 is fully underway with eight teams having already played the first leg of their ties. Eight more take stage this week, and one of the most anticipated matchups starts in France on Tuesday when Barcelona visit Lyon at the Groupama Stadium.

How to Watch Lyon vs Barcelona

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 19

Date : Tuesday, Feb. 19

Time : 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel : UniMás

Barcelona is widely considered as one of the favorites to win the competition, but they were not given an easy opponent to start the knockout rounds. Although the French league isn’t that popular, any knowledgeable soccer fan will tell you how good Lyon is and how many problems they can cause the Spanish champions.

They are extremely good at their own stadium, and they have a lineup filled with quick, physical and intelligent players. Although their best player and captain Nabil Fekir will miss Tuesday’s game due to suspension, this is still a very talented team led by forward Memphis Depay, who has stepped up time and time again this season whenever Fekir was absent. Two other players to watch are midfielders Tanguy Ndombele and Houssem Aouar, two of the most exciting young talents in Europe who are actually Barcelona transfer targets.

Barça has the best team, however, and will be expected to qualify despite all the problems they’ll face against a really good Lyon team. Having Lionel Messi in your team is always a good enough reason to be confident, but Barça’s best performances this season have come in the Champions League, the one tournament the team really wants to win this year. Luis Suárez is yet to score in the tournament, and he’s certainly looking to get off the mark in this game and help his team on the road to the quarterfinals.

This will be a very entertaining game between two attacking teams who tend to score with ease

