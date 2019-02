Manny Machado has found a home. The superstar infielder has reportedly agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres.

BREAKING: Free agent star Manny Machado has agreed to a deal with the San Diego Padres, league sources tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 19, 2019

While reports are just coming in, it appears to be the biggest free agent contract in American sports history.

BREAKING: Manny Machado has agreed to terms on a deal with the Padres. According to a league source, it’s for 10 years and $300 million – the biggest free-agent contract in the history of American sports. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) February 19, 2019

