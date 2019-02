NBC’s Pierre McGuire has found himself in some hot water recently and is not universally beloved. But no one wants to see him take a flying puck to the side of the head, which almost happened during Monday night’s game between Tampa Bay and Columbus.

Pierre almost got destroyed by an errant puck pic.twitter.com/EOdGQ6vso1 — Marina Molnar (@mkmolnar) February 19, 2019

Uhh, yeah. That would have left a mark. That’s why one has to keep his head on a swivel out there, especially when positioned inside the glass.

No one’s taking aim at McGuire’s head like this sine Leslie Jones lobbed some friendly fire.