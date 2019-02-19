Roundup: Trump Administration Sued, CBD Oil on Pizza; Oscar Gift Bag Contents

Sixteen states sue Trump Administration … Another twist in the Jussie Smollett saga … Find out the contents of this year’s Oscar gift bags… Man rescued from quicksand at national park … Tempe restaurant lets guests add CBD oil to pizza… Twitter is currently obsessed with bath towels … Facebook “misled” Parliament on data misuse, U.K. committee says … Scientist who popularized term “global warming” dies at age 87 … Ex-Congressman Anthony Weiner finishes prison term … Netflix cancels Jessica Jones and The Punisher … Kendall Jenner …

Rare Michael Jordan shoe goes from Milwaukee mall demolition site to high-priced auction [Milwaukee Journal Sentinel]

From a Church in Philadelphia, Sports Reference Informs the World [NY Times]

The 100 Best Movies on Netflix Right Now [Vulture]

OBJ to 49ers trade remains a possibility [PFT]

Sailor whose Times Square kiss celebrated end of WWII dies at 95 [Washington Post]

By 2020, 12 teams will be playing in a professional basketball league in Africa thanks to a partnership between the NBA and FIBA [NBA]

Kevin Garnett: The 2000 USA Olympics basketball team had a $1 million bounty for the first person to dunk on Yao Ming [Yahoo Sports]

George Washington’s incredible hair routine [Mental Floss]

Why Ford Hired a Furniture Maker as CEO [The Atlantic]

Kemba Walker shares his favorite Michael Jordan story.

Tim Tebow with some good life advice.