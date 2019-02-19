Zion Has Raised Duke-North Carolina Tickets to Super Bowl Prices

Watching Zion Williamson play North Carolina in Cameron Indoor Stadium sounds more fun than going to the Super Bowl to me, so I guess I can’t call this a total surprise.

But the cheapest tickets for Wednesday’s Duke-North Carolina game are now selling for $2,500, just $174 less than the least expensive ticket to this year’s Super Bowl.

This is insane pricing for even the most glamorous college basketball game.

From ESPN:

Some tickets for last season’s national title game between Villanova and Michigan were as low as $67. Per Vivid Seats, the average price to attend a North Carolina home game is $70 this season, but the average price for the March 9 rematch against Duke is already at $991.

And it’s mostly because of Zion.

“Between Zion Williamson, a No. 1 ranking and this being one of the biggest rivalries in sports, there’s intense demand,” Zorn said. “There’s also a limited supply of inventory, which is having a major effect on price. Cameron Indoor Stadium has 13 percent the seating capacity of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. When you factor in that the floor seating is reserved for students, you’re left with a short supply — and massive demand.”

I wonder: Is Zion Williamson worth more or less than the cost of a scholarship to Duke?

Hard to say …