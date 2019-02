In a since-deleted tweet that could certainly be construed as in poor taste but is a win if all engagement is good engagement, Puma’s basketball account weighed in on Zion Williamson blowing through his Nike shoe 33 seconds into the Duke-North Carolina game:

Puma ambassador Terry Rozier had a similar reaction:

Come on over to puma 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Terry Rozier (@T_Rozzay3) February 21, 2019

At this point, all we can do is really hope that Zion Williamson, who is out for the game, is comparatively alright.