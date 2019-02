Roy Williams, college basketball’s sweet-but-needy mother in law, came up with a pretty tight little joke about meeting 2 Chainz last year.

Roy Williams: I've said hello to famous people watching games at Duke. 2 Chainz was there last year. I had no idea who he was. He reached his hand down, shook my hand and said, "2 Chainz." I missed a great opportunity to respond, "3 Ringz." — David Glenn Show (@DavidGlennShow) February 19, 2019

There’s not a lot of fat on that joke. You need almost every piece of that story for it to land. The only way to improve it would be to cut out the part about the missed opportunity, and tell it as though Roy had come up with “3 Ringz” in the moment.

He’s an honest boy, that Roy.