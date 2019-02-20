Schalke vs Manchester City Champions League Match Preview, Live Stream, Watch Online, TV Channel

Manchester City travels to Schalke for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 clash. Despite being heavy favorites, Pep Guardiola and Man City will surely not be taking the 14th place Bundesliga team lightly. Domenico Todesco is under pressure to get a result here, as difficult a proposition as that seems. If there’s a time to do it, it’s at home.

How to Watch Schalke vs. Manchester City

When: Wednesday, February 20

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Where: Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany

Schalke haven’t won back-to-back games since November, so in a way, it’s almost fortunate that Todesco’s side has failed to win their last two, losing 3-1 at Bayern Munich before drawing 0-0 with Freiburg on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s City, meanwhile, look to have recovered from the shocking 2-1 defeat they suffered against Newcastle United at the end of January, winning their last four matches since. They’ve scored 15 goals and conceded just twice in that time.

The last time these two teams met was in November 2008, when the Europa League still went under its old guide, the UEFA Cup, and the group stage saw each team play each other just once. City were 2-0 victors in Gelsenkirchen on that day, and the Premier League side is even better-equipped to deal with a two-legged clash of this nature almost a decade down the line.

The only other time these two teams have encountered one another was in the 1969-70 UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup, and Schalke lost 6-2 across two legs but were 1-0 victors in the home opener.

Todesco has predicted a stern test for his men and was keenly aware of the level of opposition making its way to the Veltins-Arena in the last 16, per UEFA:

“There’s nothing like a Champions League knockout match against one of the world’s best. We have worked hard to be able to play in a game like this. By logic, we are in with a chance. Of course, we aren’t favorites, but we have made it to this round [on merit]. Manchester City has an extremely strong team and we need to be strong. We owe it to ourselves and to our fans.”

Leroy Sane will travel to Gelsenkirchen and face off against the club where he started his career, but City will be without injured group Gabriel Jesus (hamstring), John Stones (groin) and Benjamin Mendy (knee).

A second-leg visit to the Etihad Stadium is almost guaranteed to be a very difficult experience for Schalke, who must take advantage at the Veltins-Arena if they're to beat City to a place in the last eight.

