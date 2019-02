Zion Williamson, at the beginning of Duke-North Carolina, was dribbling, slipped, and just destroyed his left shoe. He left the game, limping off with an apparent leg injury, and headed into Duke’s locker room.

Oh. My. Goodness. Zion Williamson just broke his shoe. HE… BROKE… HIS… SHOE!!! pic.twitter.com/gE3LdDvKTf — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 21, 2019

Hopefully this does not wind up being a severe injury for the Duke phenom.