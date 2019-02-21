Antonio Brown and Anthony Davis Will Both Appear on Next LeBron 'The Shop' Episode

LeBron James is showing off his recruiting powers and ability to stay on top of the content game right away when when “The Shop” returns to HBO on March 1st.

He’ll have the two stars pushing to change teams from the NBA and NFL–Anthony Davis and Antonio Brown–on the set together. Oh, and Meek Mill, 2 Chainz, and Jamie Foxx will also be on the episode, HBO announced.

LeBron James has figured out how to get Anthony Davis to Los Angeles after all, and will be able to provide an extended recruiting pitch on set. Meanwhile, there is no telling what Antonio Brown will do, or say, or what “Mr. Big Chest” will want us to call him after yet another week of Steelers’ drama.

You have to admire LeBron’s ability to play all sides here and get Anthony Davis to come to talk on his show immediately after LeBron and his agent Rich Paul unsuccessfully attempted to get Davis to the Lakers.