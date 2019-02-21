Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks: Preview, How to Watch NBA Online, Live Stream

After a week off for the All-Star Break, the NBA season returns with a fantastic night of basketball, with one of the most anticipated games being Thursday night between two Eastern Conference Finals hopefuls as the 37-21 Boston Celtics visit the 43-14 Milwaukee Bucks at the Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Celtics at Bucks (-5)

Live Stream : fuboTV ( watch for free )

Date : Thursday, Feb. 21

Time : 8PM ET

TV Channel : TNT

The break was very important for both teams. The Celtics needed time to get away from each other thanks to a very difficult season so far, on and off the court. There are chemistry issues, players blaming each other after losses, and a team expected to dominate the East all season long has struggled to play good basketball in most of their games.

Kyrie Irving is back and expected to play in Milwaukee, and considering how amazing the Celtics were without Kyrie when they beat the Sixers in Philadelphia last week, it’s fascinating to see how they will look with their best player back. Is it good or bad news? Beating the Bucks will answer that once and for all.

The Bucks also needed the week off just so their best players could rest and get ready for what should be a deep Playoff run. Milwaukee is without a doubt the best team in the East and is just destroying teams left and right, and Giannis Antetokounmpo is at least one of the frontrunners for the MVP award.

Mike Budenholzer got a new addition to his roster in forward Nikola Mirotic, who joined the team on trade deadline day. Mirotic is a perfect fit for the Bucks offense, and the Fiserv Forum crowd will be very excited to see him make his debut.

This should be an awesome 48 minutes of NBA basketball, with plenty of stars and two of the best teams in the league in action. And you can watch all the best action from the NBA season with fuboTV, including nationally televised games on TNT and NBA TV. Sign up now for a free trial.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.