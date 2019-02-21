Bryce Harper Rumors: Phillies Confident They Will Sign All-Star

Bryce Harper is still a free agent a few days after Manny Machado went off the market. But on Thursday we learned the Philadelphia Phillies believe they’ll be able to work out a deal with the six-time All-Star.

The Phillies are now reportedly confident they’ll land Harper. Negotiations between the two parties have picked up since Machado agreed to a record $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

There was also a report on Thursday that the Chicago White Sox will not be bidding on Harper despite being heavily involved in the chase for Machado.

It appears we’re getting closer to a resolution in Harper’s free agency and all signs point to him playing in Philadelphia.