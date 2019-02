By: The Big Lead | 2 hours ago

Rumors have been swirling that WWE superstars Charlotte Flair and Andrade are dating. Flair responded very directly via social media to the recent buzz:

Must be a slow news day 😉 — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) February 20, 2019

Andrade, well, may have done the same:

(Location interesting there…)

If these rumors are true, we wish the latest WWE couple the best of luck!