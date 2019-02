Last night at the Colorado Avalanche – Winnipeg Jets games, a flying puck was caught by a fan. But that is hardly the story. In the process, the man who caught it elbowed the woman he was with, then elected to give the souvenir to another woman.

Yep:

Here's the actual Landeskog "heartbreak" clip pic.twitter.com/y89crXuwgn — Heart of NHL (@HeartofNHL) February 21, 2019

The facial expression of the woman he was with tells most of this story.

Wrong guy to taking dating tips from?