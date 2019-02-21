Houston Rockets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Preview, How to Watch NBA Online, Live Stream, TV Channel,

The Houston Rockets have lost two of their last three NBA games but return after the All-Star break to face a plummeting Los Angeles Lakers lineup at the Staples Center on Thursday.

MVP contender James Harden couldn’t prevent Houston falling 121-111 to the Minnesota Timberwolves more than a week ago, but they’ll hope to be rested enough to get back to winning ways in Los Angeles.

How to Watch Rockets (-2) at Lakers

When: Thursday, February 21

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

The Rockets are unbeaten in their last five games against the Lakers and have already beaten their Western Conference rivals three times this season. Coach Luke Walton can take small consolation from the fact his side managed to at least force overtime in the most recent of those losses.

The Lakers have won just three of their 10 games since that defeat at the Toyota Center in January, while Houston is 7-5 in their 12 matches following that result.

Harden has scored at least 30 points in his last 31 consecutive games and is currently tied with Wilt Chamberlain for the NBA’s second-longest such streak. Chamberlain also holds the record for the longest run of 65 games

Houston’s biggest star can pull clear as second outright on that list if he scores 30 or more against the Lakers on Thursday, but he told ESPN’s Rachel Nichols that it’s the Rockets issues this season that has forced the numbers:

“The scoring streak is obviously amazing, but it’s something that I just had to do because of our situation. We had all the injuries and guys in and out of the lineup and things like that. So I think the streak just started happening, and now it’s like something to talk about. But it’s not something that I’m really honestly focused on. That’s something I have to do in order to give us a chance to win the game.”

LeBron James will be an obvious name to watch as the Lakers look to clinch what would be just a second win in their last six, while the Rockets look to move up in the Western Conference. He missed most of January with a groin injury that has apparently flared up once again.

Houston sits atop the Southwest Division and can make up valuable ground in the conference with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, who are fourth in the Pacific Division and aching for April to arrive. You can watch every major NBA game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free trial.

