Jim Boeheim Reportedly Hits, Kills Man With Car

Syracuse basketball coach Jim Boeheim struck and killed a man walking outside on Interstate 690 around midnight, according to a report from Syracuse.com. The source tells the outlet Boeheim was given a routine blood-alcohol test and had a .00 level.

The man in his 30s had been in a car with four others near Thompson Road in Syracuse when their vehicle crashed for unknown reasons, said a source familiar with the investigation.

The man at some point got out of his vehicle, the source said.

That’s when Boeheim drove by and struck the pedestrian, the source said.

Boeheim is cooperating with the investigation, the source added.

Syracuse police Chief Kenton Buckner said a news release would be coming shortly.