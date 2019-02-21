USA Today Sports

Paige VanZant's Next Fight Will Be Against Poliana Botelho At UFC 236

Paige VanZant returned from a devastating arm injury to score a submission victory over Rachael Ostovich in January. Well, she already has her next bout lined up, as the 24-year-old will face Poliana Botelho at UFC 236 on April 13.

Given her personality, good looks and crossover appeal, VanZant (8-4) has the potential to be a huge star for the UFC. With a new deal with ESPN locked in, making her a star could be important moving forward.

The flyweight had lost three of four fights before her win over Ostovich. A win over Botelho could help boost her even more.

VanZant has done a great job selling herself on social media as she’s racked up more than two million followers on Instagram. Check out some of her work from there below and on the next few pages.

