Peter King Says Jadeveon Clowney Not 'Worker Bee,' Work Ethic Could Interfere with Long-Term Extension

Jadeveon Clowney has always had the requisite talent to be a star in the NFL. When he was rag dolling teenagers in high school, it was immediately apparent he could be a star. When he was rag dolling college football players — like his hit on Michigan running back Vincent Smith — it was even more apparent.

In the NFL, Clowney has emerged a star, despite overcoming injury issues during the early stages of his career. As his rookie deal expires in the coming offseason, however, the Houston Texans are apparently showing trepidation about making a long-term commitment to the elite pass-rusher, who is likely to get the franchise tag but may not get an extension immediately.

Here’s what NBC Sports’ Peter King wrote about the topic:

“I’m skeptical of the Texans reaching a long-term deal with him because he’s not the worker bee some others on that defense are. But that could change. Clowney is very productive, and if he stays that way making a million a game on the tag in 2019, Houston could change its tune.”

The Texans seem to be firing a shot across Clowney’s bow. Houston wants the retain the edge player. The Texans want him to be a part of their future. They just seem to want him to put in the necessary work instead of coasting on his tremendous talent. After all, Clowney works on the same defense as J.J. Watt, one of the most relentless, hard workers in the NFL. The difference may be stark.

With the franchise tag in Clowney’s immediate future, he’ll get roughly 12 months to prove to the Texans that he can lead by example by applying a new level of diligence to his craft.