Roundup: Jussie Smollett Charged With Felony, Tucker Carlson Rant, Foldable Samsung Phone

Rihanna … How an intern died in lion attack at North Carolina animal preserve … West Virginia teachers strike … Amal Clooney and Serena Williams involved in Meghan Markle’s baby shower … Josina Anderson says Landon Collins cleaned out his locker, NY Post reporter says no he didn’t, Landon Collins says yes he did … “Roma teenager Nicolo Zaniolo urges mum to stop posting sexy Instagram selfies” … Sounds like the Raiders will have at least one more year in OaklandFoldable Samsung smartphone … Brothers in Jussie Smollett attack caught on surveillance film buying materials for it … Smollett now charged with a felony … Low-level marijuana prosecutions down 98% in Brooklyn … “Teen makes $35,000 plowing Seattle’s historic snow” …

Pinterest bans all vaccine content temporarily [NY Mag]

Andy Benoit’s top 100 NFL free agents [SI.com]

This 2015 dual profile of Karl Lagerfeld and a male model was really interesting [NY Times]

Lagerfeld obit in New Yorker [New Yorker]

Why there are only 28 days in February [Mental Floss]

Barack Obama says pop culture promotes the wrong values to young men [WaPo]

1989, the year of Bo Jackson [ESPN]

Youth baseball participation up 21% in four years [WSJ]

Manatees rescued from drying river in Colombia

Nirvana at Reading in 1992

Leaked unaired Tucker Carlson spat with guest

