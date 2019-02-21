NCAAB USA Today Sports

Thrown Teddy Bear Earns Technical Foul, Decides Basketball Game

NCAAB

Thrown Teddy Bear Earns Technical Foul, Decides Basketball Game

Mississippi State improved its NCAA Tournament resume by earning a road win over Georgia on Wednesday night. The Bulldogs were aided in their quest by a rogue teddy bear, which was foolishly thrown onto the court by a fan with the game tied and .5 seconds remaining.

Quinndary Weatherspoon went to the free-throw line with a chance to hit one of two to seal the victory. After missing the first, an adorable and cuddly stuffed animal skidded across the court. Without so much as a warning, the officials assessed a technical foul and another free throw, which he capitalized on.

First thought? Mr. Bean is definitely a suspect here.

Second thought? What’s to stop an opposing fan from getting good seats, waiting for the right moment, and launching something onto the court? Not exactly a diabolical plan now that the precedent has been set.

