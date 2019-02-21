VIDEO: Riveting "Fox & Friends" Segment Will Hurt Your Brain

Like it or not, Fox & Friends is an important show for our country. It’s useful to drop in every now and again in order to understand the motivations of the world’s most powerful person.

Here’s what was going on this morning. Spoiler: it’s wild.

Steve Doocy patiently tries to explain to Brian Kilmeade that Fox & Friends (which starts at 6 AM) is on between 'The Five' (which starts at 5 PM) and 'Outnumbered Overtime' (which starts at 1 PM). (h/t @grace_sleepy) pic.twitter.com/02wbdPSEBs — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) February 21, 2019

It all started innocently enough, with Brian Kilmeade attempting to say that the studio was a ghost town between the hours of 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. His syntax understandably threw Steve Doocy for a loop and a full minute did little to bring about a mutual understanding.

It’s always great to see fresh new takes on the old Who’s On First classic. Makes me laugh every single time. Just good, clean, brain-bending fun.