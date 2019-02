Adam Schefter: Robert Kraft Not the Biggest Name in Sex Trafficking Investigtion

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution as part of large sex-trafficking sting in Florida. With the shockwaves still being felt in the sporting world, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter went on SportsCenter and alluded to other potential bombshells.

“Iā€™m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida,ā€ Schefter said.

The Jupiter/Palm Beach area is replete with celebrities and deep pockets. Kraft is certainly a well-known figure so the list of potential bigger fish is somewhat limited.

So, stay tuned. It’s all happening.