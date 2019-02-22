Adam Schefter: Robert Kraft Not the Biggest Name in Sex Trafficking Investigtion

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been charged with soliciting prostitution as part of large sex-trafficking sting in Florida. With the shockwaves still being felt in the sporting world, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter went on SportsCenter and alluded to other potential bombshells.

“I’m also told that Robert Kraft is not the biggest name involved down there in South Florida,” Schefter said.

The Jupiter/Palm Beach area is replete with celebrities and deep pockets. Kraft is certainly a well-known figure so the list of potential bigger fish is somewhat limited.

So, stay tuned. It’s all happening.