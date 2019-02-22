USA Today Sports

Roundup: RIP Nick Cafardo; President Bowser Running Nintendo; Meet the Large Bee

Longtime Boston Globe baseball writer Nick Cafardo diesUNC and ESPN and NSFW and all the other acronyms … Jay-Z and Beyonce serving caviar by the gallon … Have to disagree with the experts hereWoman wears glasses … Bernie Sanders pledges to run as a DemocratHuffington Post social media editor canned for old posts … Andrew McCabe is still under investigationKyrie and Durant fed up with all the drama, will create more drama … Someone defaced the wrong Lee statueBowser to become president of NintendoMother of six killed in 7-Eleven rage incident … Ryan Howard hired as baseball analyst … Peter Tork, of The Monkees, dies at 77 … Federal prosecutors broke the law in Jeffrey Epstein case … Zion Williamson only has a Grade 1 sprain … Never thought I’d say this, but I’m on Machine Gun Kelly’s side here … Rihanna

Why you should care what other people think. Within reason, of course. [GQ]

Jussie Smollett is now a public enemy, and for good reason. [New York Post]

Very subtle and great dig on their mom. [CBS 8]

The Mueller investigation is wrapping up. Days, weeks, won’t be long now. [New York Times]

When a major radio show is promoting black market gambling. [Sports Handle]

Extremely relatable LeBron.

Bee is large, in charge.

