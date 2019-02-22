VIDEO: Kevin Harlan Announced a Spilled Beer Like It Was the Deciding Shot of the NBA Finals

Kevin Harlan delights in the absurd. His inspired commentary of a streaker was a great example of a person having fun at work. Harlan once again decided not to take himself too seriously last night when Boston’s Marcus Morris dove into the crowd chasing after a loose ball in Milwaukee.

Harlan rattling off beers with Wisconsin roots at the drop of the dime suggests he’s thought about such things before. But, hey, it’s important to always be prepared.

Whenever stuff like this happens, people are quick to quip that the fan just blew $15 on an overpriced cup of suds, now lost forever. But two things: they’re in the front row so it’s tough to feel too sorry for them and one can’t put a price on experience.