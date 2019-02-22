Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution as Part of Large Sex Trafficking Investigation in Florida

Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots owner, is being charged with soliciting prostitution arising out of an investigation into a massage parlor in Florida, the Jupiter Police Department confirmed at a press conference. Earlier multiple calls from the Big Lead to the police department inquiring into Mr. Kraft were not returned.

Earlier this week, the Martin County Sheriff’s Department announced the results of an eight-month investigation into sex trafficking at several massage parlors in the Treasure Coast area of Florida, including Orchids of Asia in Jupiter. “Investigators uncovered about 100 ‘johns’, or end-users, who benefited from the ‘graphic sexual acts’ the trafficked women were forced to perform, according to [Martin County Sheriff William] Snyder.”

Kraft categorically denies engaging in any illegal activity.

Statement from a spokesperson for Patriots owner Robert Kraft: “We categorically deny that Mr. Kraft engaged in any illegal activity. Because it is a judicial matter, we will not be commenting further.” — Jill Martin (@ByJillMartin) February 22, 2019

Jupiter is near Palm Beach, where Robert Kraft has a home.

Charges were developed on 26 male customers specifically for paying for sex acts at Orchids of Asia, according to a story about the arrest of those running the operation on Wednesday. At the press conference, the Jupiter Police confirmed that Kraft and the other johns are facing misdemeanor charges, punishable by the statute. The police also confirmed that they have video of Kraft engaged in sex acts at the location, and that he was driven to Orchids of Asia by someone else.

