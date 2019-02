On Inside the NBA last night, Charles Barkley had a hilarious two-minute roast session of Jussie Smollett. It included profound advice, like don’t write checks when you’re committing a crime, and that if Smollett wanted to get beaten up he should’ve just gone to Liam Neeson’s neighborhood. Suffice to say, this clip could be put in a time capsule to give posterity to an amusing cross-section of the news cycle in 2019.

