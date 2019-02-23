Alliance of American Football: How to Watch AAF Games Online, Opening Season TV Schedule, Live Stream, Matchups

The inaugural Alliance of American Football season continues on Saturday as the Memphis Express visit the Orlando Apollos. Week two featured a bit more defense than week one as teams begin to understand the opposition’s playcalling and schemes.

The opening season of AAF games will be regionally broadcast by CBS and Turner networks, NFL Network, and can be streamed via fuboTV.

How to Watch Alliance of American Football Week 2

Saturday, February 23

Memphis Express @ Orlando Apollos

When: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Sunday, February 24

Birmingham Iron @ Atlanta Legends

When: 4 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

San Antonio Commanders @ San Diego Fleet

When: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

The AAF’s opening weekend featured three offensive explosions and one defensive dogfight. The Birmingham Iron blanked the Memphis Express 26-0, which the Orlando Apollos ran up the score against the Atlanta Legends 40-6. The Arizona Hotshots won a shoot-out with the Salt Lake City Stallions 38-22. The only snooze in the league’s inaugural week was San Antonio Commanders beating San Diego Fleet by a measly score of 15-6.

San Diego redeemed themselves in week two by beating the Atlanta Legends 24-12. Atlanta’s looking worse for wear despite having ex-NFL mainstay Matt Simms. The Fleet have a quarterback situation of their own to figure out, as Philip Nelson performed below-average in a 1 interception/0 touchdown game.

The Orlando Apollos have been high-scoring and fun to watch this season, and week three should be no different when they host the Memphis Express. The Express are quarterbacked by Christian Hackenberg with Zac Stacey running between the tackles, making them capable of a shootout in their own right.

