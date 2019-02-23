Kentucky vs Auburn: Game Preview, How to Watch NCAA Online, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Kentucky is again closing the distance on Tennessee at the height of the Southeastern Conference, and they host Auburn on Saturday seeking a second straight win over the Tigers.

The No. 4-ranked Wildcats can do the double over Auburn after already beating coach Bruce Pearl’s men on their own turf in January, while the Tigers could keep slim postseason hopes alive with a surprise win.

How to Watch Auburn Kentucky

Live Stream: fuboTV ( watch for free )

When: Saturday, February 23

Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Where: Rupp Arena, Lexington, Kentucky

Auburn travels to the Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky this weekend having restored some pride over the past week. Back-to-back losses against LSU and Ole Miss made for a rocky start to the month, but they’ve since recovered to beat Vanderbilt (away) and Arkansas (home) in succession.

The Kentucky Wildcats last lost at home to Auburn in February 2018, when the Tigers walked out confident 76-66 victors against their Southeastern opponents. Following an away win in January 2016, this marked the first time in 28 years that Auburn managed the feat in Kentucky.

Senior guard Bryce Brown has been the standout name for Pearl’s men this season and is averaging 16.3 points per game

Auburn hasn’t beaten a ranked opponent since they beat Washington in the opening week of the season back in November. Since then, they’ve lost to Duke, Kentucky, Mississippi State, and LSU.

John Calipari is in his 10th season as Kentucky coach, but after winning his first eight games against Auburn in the role, his side has gone 2-2 against Auburn.

Kentucky edged the Tigers 82-80 last month but shouldn’t overlook a conference foe that’s shown improved form in recent years. You can watch every major NCAA basketball game live on fuboTV, including the entire NCAA Tournament. Sign up now for a free trial.

