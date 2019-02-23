Best Bets for Saturday's NBA Games: Gambling Picks for Rockets-Warriors and Blazers-Sixers

NBA USA Today Sports

The NBA season is back so let’s wager on these games! This column is daily and usually up by 3pm ET. The lines we use are from The Action Network Sports Betting App. Make sure you shop around for the best price.

With All-Star weekend over with, the home stretch is here! Full slate of games today, with twelve on the board. We will go with the Houston Rockets at Golden State Warriors as our game of the day. Let’s go!

Vik (84-85-2): The Pick: Rockets +9

Jason (112-100-2): The Pick: No pick today…

Ryan (77-73-1): The Pick: Sixers -1.5

