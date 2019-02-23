Chelsea vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup final 2019: What time is kick-off tomorrow, how to watch

We have our first major trophy of the season up for grabs tomorrow when Manchester City faces Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium in London.

You’ll be able to stream this match live with ESPN+, who is offering a seven-day free trial. Kick-off is at 11:30 ET and this is bound to be an exhilarating match between these two powerhouses.

Kick-Off: 11:30 ET

Venue: Wembley Stadium, London England

Road to the final

Chelsea:

Third round: Liverpool (A), 2-1

Fourth round: Derby County (H), 3-2

Quarterfinal: Bournemouth (H), 1-0

Semifinal: Tottenham (A) 0-1, Tottenham (H) 2-1 — Chelsea won 4-2 on penalties

Manchester City:

Third round: Oxford Utd (A), 3-0

Fourth round: Fulham (H), 2-0

Quarterfinal: Leicester (A), 1-1 — City won 3-1 on penalties

Semifinal: Burton Albion (H) 9-0, Burton Albion (A) 1-0

How to watch Manchester City v Chelsea on ESPN+ for free?

If you’re a new subscriber to ESPN+, you can! ESPN offers a seven-day free trial when you sign up for a subscription, so you can subscribe now and immediately cancel after the event if you want. Get your free trial here

How do I watch ESPN+?

If you’re streaming via a computer, you can access ESPN+ streams via WatchESPN. From a mobile device, ESPN+ content will be included in the ESPN and WatchESPN apps.

You can also watch ESPN on a number of home devices, including Apple TV, Chromecast, PS4, Xbox One, Roku devices, and Samsung Smart TVs.

