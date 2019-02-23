Dave Portnoy to Tucker Carlson: 'Wouldn't Put It Past Roger Goodell' to Be Involved, Suggests Entrapment of Robert Kraft

I want you to think of the wackiest thing that might be said on the Robert Kraft situation, and then imagine the vehicle for bringing those thoughts to air. Now, did what you had in your mind’s eye top this? I present to you Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy on Tucker Carlson’s show:

Tucker Carlson, who regularly claims the Russia probe is a hoax and conspiracy theory, pushes a conspiracy theory with his guest that Roger Goodell is behind Robert Kraft's arrest in a prostitution sting. pic.twitter.com/SOUwgWvSR3 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 23, 2019

“He saw a spa sign,” Portnoy started, “for all we know, he’s an elderly gentleman, he had a back issue, he went in, he got a massage, and suddenly, he’s the headline news. It’s irresponsible.”

Billionaire Robert Kraft’s back was hurting so much he went back twice in a short span. To a Florida strip mall, where the women could not speak English.

But let’s talk about irresponsible, because that’s an interesting word choice. Because Carlson then made a reference to Kraft having enemies, which opened the door for Portnoy to surge through with a Roger Goodell rant straight out of Alex Jones’ playbook.

“Oh Tucker, you may be on to things. They can’t beat him on the field, they’ve had six championships in a row, and this misdemeanor suddenly comes up. An eight-month investigation. I wouldn’t put it past Roger Goodell to say, I can’t beat him fair and square, so this is, I believe they have a word for it, called ‘entrapment,’ so we are going to lure him into the spa, and next thing you know, again he’s getting dragged in, by the way, [more word vomit.]”

There is no entrapment here. Also, it’s not something that would apply to Roger Goodell. But let’s not get bogged down in details when there are crazy fever dreams to be spread.