Football Plays Are Sneaking Into Basketball In Awesome Ways

Between Patrick Mahomes making baseball throws on the way to an MVP and Kyler Murray’s whole situation, it’s been a big year for crossover in sports.

Now basketball teams are running football plays, and it’s working out great. Here’s Baruch doing it to Staten Island to win the CUNYAC championship on Friday night.

You won't see a cooler play design for a game-winner all March. Congrats to my good friend John Alesi of @BaruchAthletics pic.twitter.com/eIp366Bt2m — Zak Boisvert (@ZakBoisvert) February 23, 2019

This has been going on all year. Northern Kentucky did it back in January.

This is awesome… Northern Kentucky drew up a football play to secure an inbounds pic.twitter.com/ZKQ4vwJubq — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) January 12, 2019

Baylor apparently saw that and thought it was cool, resulting in this.

Baylor ran a similar inbounds play to what Northern Kentucky did last week late in the game today. Awesome stuff. pic.twitter.com/qKVmURSirU — Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) January 20, 2019

Football passing plays are well suited for inbound situations when you need to cover a lot of ground in a little bit of time, especially because in basketball you’re not allowed to jam the receivers at the line.

And what is a pick-and-roll if not an RPO?