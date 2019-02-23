16 Florida State at #8 North Carolina: Preview, How to Watch Online, Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

March Madness is fast approaching and two of the ACC’s best face off on Saturday at Chapel Hill, each looking to cement their place in the NCAA Tournament, as #16 Florida State faces #8 North Carolina in what promises to be a great afternoon of college basketball.

How to Watch Florida State vs UNC

Live Stream : fuboTV ( watch for free )

Date : Saturday, Feb. 23

Time : 3:45 pm ET

TV Channel : CBS

The Tar Heels (21-5 overall, 11-2 ACC) are coming off their biggest win of the season so far, on the road against their biggest rivals, #1 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The biggest talking point from that game wasn’t UNC’s big win, however, because of the knee injury suffered by Duke’s Zion Williamson, the best player in the country and the consensus No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NBA Draft.

Zion went down just 36 seconds into the game, but North Carolina deserves credit for taking advantage and completely dominating the entire 40 minutes, leading from start to finish and walking away with an 88-72 win. Senior Luke Maye was the star of the night, posting an impressive 30 points and 15 rebounds in what was a domination in the paint for UNC. Cameron Johnson, the other senior star and leading scorer for the Tar Heels, scored 26 points against the Blue Devils and continued his stellar play in conference games.

Florida State also got a big win this week, a 77-64 victory over Clemson to reach eight straight wins in ACC play, the biggest winning streak in the program’s history. Forward Mfiondu Kabengele was once again the star of the show for the ‘Noles, with 19 points and 11 rebounds to lead his team. FSU seems to be a lock for the Tournament, but a win on the road against a conference rival and a Top 10 team in the country would further cement their status.

Saturday’s game promises to be a fierce battle between two physical teams who like to play defense and score in transition. You catch all the action from this and many more big college basketball matchups with fuboTV, including the entire NCAA Tournament. Sign up now for a free trial.

We recommend interesting sports viewing and streaming opportunities. If you sign up to a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee.